“In the deepest pit of despair, redemption shines its brightest light”…unknown The United States Women’s Gymnastics Team made a vow to themselves that the 2024 Paris Olympics would be their “redemption” tour in light of winning silver medals in 2021 following winning gold medals in 2012 and 2016. The Gymnastic Team made good on their vow by powering to Olympic Gold in Paris. However, their journey was not without its challenges as is generally the case when one is striving to redeem themselves.

One of the definitions of redemption include: the act of making something better or more acceptable or to make amends or atone for. Redemption can also help to elevate oneself from painful moments or conditions.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the beauty of “Sweet Redemptions” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.