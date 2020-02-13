“Symbols of Love” on Morning Energy

by and filed under blog, Music, Station Updates.

Whether we like it or not, we are in the Season of Love” (affectionately known as Valentine’s Day). During this holiday season, a lot of time and money will be invested in trying to create sweet memories.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring this “Season of Love to include examining some of the important symbols  associated with it such as: Roses, Hearts, Cupid and Lovebirds.  Each of these Valentine’s Day symbols have an interesting story about how they became a very important part of this very special day.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

 