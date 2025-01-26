Talking Animals: Retired FWC wildlife biologist and longtime bird expert offers tutorial on sandhill cranes

Steve Nesbitt–a retired Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wildlife biologist, who over a FWC stint of some 35 years, developed a reputation for extensive knowledge about a slew of species—recalls his interest in birds was cultivated as a kid by his grandfather, a passionate birder.

Nesbitt elaborates, noting that his childhood was marked by frequent forays exploring nature, including regular camping trips, as well as going hunting and fishing. These activities continued into adulthood, and he explains that, especially after he’d launched his FWC career as a wildlife biologist, hunting—killing—a wild animal provided the only practical opportunity to safely observe a given wild critter up close.

Nesbitt adds that later in life, he quit hunting, preferring to enjoy examining an animal’s beauty and behavior from a safe distance, while doing no harm.

As the chief focus of this conversation was Sandhill Cranes, Nesbitt recounted a work project early on that, not by design, ended up including Sandhill Cranes. He offers a vivid description of the first time he laid eyes on these birds, moving into a section of the discussion that I suggested we call “Cranes 101.”

Indeed, he covers Crane fundamentals, like how many species there are worldwide (15), narrowing quickly to how many species there are in North America: two—Whooping Cranes and Sandhill Cranes. Nesbitt corrects the common misconception that Sandhill Cranes mate for life. And he notes that, physically, adult males and females are enormously difficult to tell apart, and ultimately can only be definitively distinguished by sound: the so-called Unison Call.

Asked, after a lifetime of loving and working with birds, about his 2-3 favorites. No spoilers here…

