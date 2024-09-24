Donate Now!
Tampa officials warn stormwater systems may be ‘overwhelmed’ ahead of potential hurricane

Posted on by Chris Young
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor speaks ahead of Tropical Storm Helene landfall / Chris Young, WMNF News, 9/24/24

Tampa is getting ready for potential impacts from the tropical system forecasters are calling Helene. City officials warn heavy rains may leave systems swamped.  

Tampa officials had a clear message at a press conference Tuesday: be prepared and heed any evacuation warnings.

Vik Bhide is the Director of the Mobility Department. He’s involved in creating a major stormwater pond set to debut in South Tampa next year.

“The amount of rain that we expect will inundate and overwhelm our stormwater systems,” Bhide said.

Mayor Jane Castor urged Tampa residents to take precautions, especially when driving.

“If you’re sitting there in the car, the street is flooded out, and you’re thinking ‘should I or should I not?’, should I not is the best way to go,” Castor said.

Chief Barbara Tripp is with Emergency Management for Tampa. She gave guidance regarding pickup spots for sandbags in Tampa. 

“So currently the sandbags are being distributed from Al Barnes which is in East Tampa, we have the Himes Complex, which is in South Tampa, and we have Al Lopez which is in the northern tampa west area.” Tripp said.

Pinellas County has sandbags at John Chestnut Park in Palm Harbor Tuesday until 7pm and Wednesday from 7am to noon.

Self-service sandbags will be offered to Sarasota County residents Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Twin Lakes Park,  Ed Smith Stadium, and South County Fleet Services.

Find more info on where to get sandbags in other counties here. Stay informed on the storm by texting Tampa Ready to 888777. 

