Tampa’s must-see show: Keller Williams’ live looping extravaganza

In a recent enlightening conversation with WMNF 88.5‘s Grateful Ed Greene (Freak Show), musical innovator Keller Williams shared insights into his distinctive approach to live performance and the art of looping. The interview set the stage for Williams’ highly anticipated return to Skippers in Tampa on Friday, December 6th.

The Master of Live Looping

Known for his innovative approach to live performance, Williams has carved out a unique niche in the music industry with what he playfully calls “acoustic dance music” (ADM). His performances are a masterclass in live phrase sampling, where he creates intricate musical layers in real-time without any pre-recorded material. This technique, while now appearing effortless, came with its share of stage mishaps that ultimately led to musical triumph.

During his conversation with Greene, Williams delved into various aspects of his artistry, including:

The evolution of his looping technique

His journey in music

Experience the Magic of Live Performance Energy

The Live Experience

Williams’ performances are more than just concerts – they’re displays of musical wizardry where audiences witness the creation of complex, multi-layered compositions right before their eyes. His whimsical lyrics and guitar virtuosity blend seamlessly with his innovative use of technology, creating a hybrid sound that bridges the gap between alternative folk and electronic music.

Event Details

Date: Friday, December 6th

Venue: Skippers, Tampa

Doors Open: 7:00 PM

Show Time: 8:30 PM

Tickets:

Advance Purchase: $35

Door Price: $40 (if available)

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Keller Williams’ unique blend of technical mastery and creative expression. His return to Skippers promises an evening of innovative musicianship and infectious grooves that showcase why he remains one of the most compelling live performers in contemporary music.