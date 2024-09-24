Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Membership Drive

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Membership Drive

~ September 3rd through September 11th, 2024 ~

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, and snacks!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio. A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New) (** = Returning)

Volunteer Amy Abrams baked chocolate cupcakes to share Sunday night

Van, from Avari Cups stopped by on Friday with some frozen sweet treats for the phone room

Volunteer Committee Secretary, Gabrielle Ayala, make delicious peanut butter cookies Saturday,

And pumpkin bread on Tuesday… She also packed gifts all week!

** Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria, 1540 N Franklin St, Tampa sent Penne Marinara for Thurs lunch

*** Café Vino Tinto, 509 Main St, Safety Harbor, is a new coffee donor, thanks to Vinny Scully

Tammy Cappleman/Food for Thought Dunedin made gazpacho & chick pea salad w/ crackers Sat

Board Op, Jimmy Coley brought sandwiches & chip when he came in to supervise Saturday night

Monday Morning Show Host, Louise Coogan baked quiche on Monday morning for breakfast

Gina Cox prepared & delivered meatballs with ziti (vegan & not), salad & banana pudding Thursday

Decosmo Italian Market, 6832 49th St, Pinellas Park prepared sandwiches for Sunday dinner

Acoustic Peace Club Host, Tom Elligett brought a couple cartons of juice to share on Sunday morning

Eluv, Host of Ultrasounds, made vegan split pea soup to share on Friday

Jerk Hut, 1241 E Fowler Ave made jerk chicken, rice & peas, cabbage & plantains for Monday dinner

** I Wanna Wok Caterers/Food Truck made dinner Tuesday – Cynthia was a Heatwave Food vendor!

Volunteers Lori & Joe Kahl brought savory and sweet snacks & bought pizza to share on Saturday

Volunteer Joslyn Kearns made vegan chili on Friday for lunch

** La Segunda Bakery, 2512 N 15th St, Ybor, sent breakfast sandwiches on Friday morning (Thanks, Mario!)

Postmodern Hootenanny Host, Ed Lehmann smoked a pork butt to help feed the folks on Friday

WMNF Board member, Steve “Mac” MacIssac brought sweet treats and chips to share on Thursday

Sat Soulful Soiree Host, Cheryl Mogul brought a giant bag of popcorn on Saturday

** Mother Kombucha, based in Pinellas Co, donated cases of Kombucha for everyone to enjoy

New World Tampa, 810 E Skagway Ave in North Tampa prepared pizza & hummus for lunch Wed

New York, New York Pizza, 1512 E 7th Ave in Ybor City gave pizzas for Wednesday dinner

The Conversation Host, Mario & wife Sally Nunez brought Hole in One donuts to share on Wednesday

Olde Heights Bistro, 4703 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa made Chicken Alfredo & veg fried rice Tues lunch

Petra Middle Eastern Cuisine, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, sent falafel, chicken, hummus, rice & salad Mon

Volunteer JoEllen Schilke, host of Art in Your Era, prepared a Greek-inspired rice pilaf dish on Friday

Volunteer Suzie Schonder baked & iced chocolate cupcakes on Tuesday to share

Volunteer Vinny Scully brought amazing breakfast Saturday, and he got great coffee & cream, too!

Volunteer Jan Simpson brought homemade coolies on Tuesday to share in the phone room

Volunteer Jim Shirk brought breakfast egg cups on Tuesday, Wednesday & Finale Tuesday mornings

Smoothie King, 17501 Preserve Walk Lane, New Tampa and 5207 E Fowler Ave, Tampa donated 2 times!!! Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday – Owner & WMNF volunteer, Austin tallied, too!

*** State Flour Bakery, 5225 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa gave breakfast pastries & cookies on Friday

“Cheesecake Richard” Taborn, of Rich D’lites, made cheesecakes, apple nut cakes & brownies

Tijuana Flats, 1617 W Platt St in Tampa donated lunch on Sunday

*** TCM Cookie owner, Breanna Browning, dropped of a variety of cookies on Sunday

*** Donna Wallace, wife of Colors of Jazz Host, Scott Hopkins, prepared pasta & rolls on Sunday night

Monday It’s the Music Host ,Blannie Whelan baked pumpkin cookies for everyone on Sunday

*** Williamsburg Cucina Caffe e Bottega prepared & delivered breakfast on Thursday

We are so grateful – It was all enjoyed!!

Peace, Love and Good Eating,

Miss Julie, Manager – Volunteers, Community Outreach & Engagement/ Food Donation Coordinator

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive in February 2025 (Dates TBD)