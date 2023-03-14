Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Winter Membership Drive ~ 2/22 – 3/1/2023

Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Winter Membership Drive ~ February 22nd – March 1st, 2023

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who lovingly prepared breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sweets, plus donated drinks and snacks! If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New)

WMNF Volunteer & home Chef Lisa Ager made and delivered her Caribbean dinner on Saturday.

Volunteer Committee Secretary, Gabrielle Ayala, baked pumpkin bread & gluten-free cookies Thursday.

Blazing Bean Coffee Roasters, located at 22151 US Hwy 19 N, in Clearwater provided the java beans Sat.

Cabot Creamery Cooperative sent cheese samples – Found online at cabotcheese.C-O-O-P

Cali – Tampa Palms, located at 17004 Palm Pointe Dr, in Tampa provided lunch on Tuesday.

Liz Campoli baked vegan chocolate cupcakes and Jim delivered them on Friday before his phone shift.

Volunteer Tammy Cappleman brought vittles on Saturday, too, because she must share with others.

Volunteers Gail & Paul Carroll made prepared a green salad for Sunday lunch!!

They also baked melt-in-your-mouth oatmeal cookies Tues and took and tallied pledges both days.

Volunteer Greg Chubboy & Bear Hobbies, USA located at 5135 W Cypress St, Tampa donated biscotti.

Cheesecake Richard dropped off apple walnut cakes & cheesecakes on the first day of our fund drive.

Cosmic Donuts, located at 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor donated apple fritters for Friday breakfast.

Gina Cox prepared and delivered an Italian dinner and banana pudding for dessert on Thursday.

Crystal Bay Café, 800 Twiggs St. in Hillsborough County Courthouse, Tampa provided breakfast Thurs.

Datz, located at 2616 MacDill Ave in Tampa sent breakfast and donuts on our first Wednesday.

Volunteer & Bluegrass Host, Alida Duchene, baked up quiches on Sunday and Monday mornings.

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, located at 5119 N Nebraska Ave in Tampa provided dinner Wednesday.

WMNF Volunteer, Eluv, of Ultrasounds, made vegan lentil soup on Friday and it was delish.

Jane Gibbons made veggie chili and Texas sheet cake and Gary Gibbons delivered on Tuesday night.

Volunteer Susan Gonzalez prepared breakfast on Saturday and she took donor calls on Monday, too.

The “Brothers Potts” & Herp Hobby Shop, located at 700 St Petersburg Dr, Oldsmar gave so much food!

Volunteer Jennifer Hollowell cooked penne pasta w/ Italian sausage & a veggie version for Sunday’s lunch.

Thursday Morning Show host, Katarina Lauver, made turkey chili for the other volunteers Sunday night.

Local Mini Donut Company located at 411 N Florida Ave., Tampa sent breakfast donuts for Wed’s finale.

Mr. Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B. Downs Blvd, prepared a German dinner for meat eaters & vegans Fri.

Mother Kombucha and Joshua Rumschlag sent Kombucha Living Tea and Agua Bucha.

New World Brewery at 810 E Skagway Ave in North Tampa sent pizzas & hummus for lunch Thursday.

New York, New York Pizza, located at 1512 East 7th Ave in Ybor City, sent pizza for lunch Monday.

WMNF Volunteer, Dave Ratisher, brought Dunkin’ Donuts to share with phone answerers Sunday AM.

Art in Your Ear Hostess with the Mostess, JoEllen Schilke, baked brownies for volunteers & staff on Fri.

Volunteer Suzie Schonder brought brownie bites and cupcakes in when she came to answer phones.

WMNF Volunteer & Chef Vinny Scully, prepared breakfast for everyone on Friday morning.

Smoothie King located at 5207 E Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace & 17501 Preserve Walk Lane, New Tampa

Austin delivered a multiple flavors of smoothies for a total of three donation this week !!

WMNF Volunteer and Member-Supporter, Jim Shirk, baked breakfast quiche cups on Monday & Tuesday.

Shuffle, located at 2612 N Tampa St in Seminole Heights, Tampa provided dinner & cookies on Monday.

*** The Studio Public House, located at 2950 Central Ave in St. Petersburg provided lunch on Wednesday.

Tijuana Flats located at 1617 W Platt St in Hyde Park, Tampa, provided a taco bar lunch on Friday.

Thank you all.

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie