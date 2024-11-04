The 2024 Veganic Summit with Meg Kelly

This Monday on the Sustainable Living Show, Anni and Tanja are joined by Meg Kelly to discuss organic farming and the 2024 Veganic Summit. Meg is an advocate for veganic gardening and farming. In 2008 she co-founded the Veganic Agriculture Network to promote organic food production that uses fully plant-based fertilizers without any animal byproducts. She also teaches the Learn Veganic online gardening course to empower people to grow their own fruits and vegetables at home using sustainable vegan techniques. She is also the organizer of the Veganic Summit, an event fully dedicated to vegan organic farming and gardening.

Topics discussed:

-what is Veganic gardening/farming

-growing fruits and vegetables in your yard or farm-scale

-what is the Veganic Summit, what will you learn and who should attend

-conventional vs organic vs veganic gardening

-soil amendments (conventional and organic and veganic alternatives)

and more!

Find out about Meg Kelly and get your tickets to the Veganic Summit 2024 at their website.

