Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

“THE DARKEST DAY” ON MORNING ENERGY

Posted on December 19, 2024 • by Renna Reddick
Share
“The winter solstice is a time to embrace the darkness and find the light within”

The winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is an astronomical event which generally occurs between December 20th-23rd. The winter solstice is often referred to as the “darkest day” of the year.  This is due to the sunset coming exceedingly early as a result of the sun being at the farthest point from the Northern Hemisphere thus creating the shortest day and night of the year.

The winter solstice marks the official ending of autumn and the beginning of winter which means that with each day after the winter solstice, we will begin to see more sunlight.  The winter solstice is also a reminder of our connection to the natural world, and for some, it also represents an opportunity for rebirth and spiritual renewal, thus helping one to hopefully begin to emerge from those dark days and places in their life.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring this extremely transformative time of the year to include how the winter solstice is believed to have influenced the development of some Christmas traditions.

Join me, Renna, Friday from 4-6AM for a special musical journey about his very important and intriguing topic!

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 12/19/24: Go Be Free by Sonny Gullage

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 19, 2024...

SOTD 12/18/24: God Gave me Feet for Dancing by Ezra Collective

The WMNF Song of the Day is God Gave me...

SOTD 12/17/24: River of Gold by Donna the Buffalo

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 17, 2024...

SOTD 12/16/24: Turn Back by Peter Kaszas

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 16, 2024...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: