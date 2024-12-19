“THE DARKEST DAY” ON MORNING ENERGY

“The winter solstice is a time to embrace the darkness and find the light within”

The winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is an astronomical event which generally occurs between December 20th-23rd. The winter solstice is often referred to as the “darkest day” of the year. This is due to the sunset coming exceedingly early as a result of the sun being at the farthest point from the Northern Hemisphere thus creating the shortest day and night of the year.

The winter solstice marks the official ending of autumn and the beginning of winter which means that with each day after the winter solstice, we will begin to see more sunlight. The winter solstice is also a reminder of our connection to the natural world, and for some, it also represents an opportunity for rebirth and spiritual renewal, thus helping one to hopefully begin to emerge from those dark days and places in their life.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring this extremely transformative time of the year to include how the winter solstice is believed to have influenced the development of some Christmas traditions.

Join me, Renna, Friday from 4-6AM for a special musical journey about his very important and intriguing topic!