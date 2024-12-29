The Life Elsewhere List 2024

In no particular order, here is the Life Elsewhere essential list of events, people, music, books and movies for 2024.

A good man I would have loved to have interviewed. From what I can tell, a sincere man, a devoted father, a man of integrity, a man of love for his fellow citizens and a superior public servant and exceptional president.

Wasserman is as charming as his eloquent writing, he’s a raconteur, a cultural essayist who delivers a riveting account of the awakening of an emphatic sensibility and a lively mind. Taken together, they reveal the depth and breadth of his enthusiasms and range over politics, literature, and the tumults of a world in upheaval. Essential reading.

As flood water rapidly gushed into the car I was stranded in, somehow I managed to awkwardly scramble out of the driver’s door window before murky-foul-water surged above my head. The real-life warning of 2024 that nature doesn’t mess around. Nor should we.

Co-produced by Amy’s adroit husband Wreckless Eric (AKA Eric Goulden), this is the long-player any self-respecting artist would love to have the balls to make by looking at the impossibility of life and living it anyway, with abandon.

Opinions are often tossed around like confetti at a wedding, most end up being brushed aside and then swept up en masse, never actually making an impact. This is never true of Dr. Kampmark’s well-considered sentiments. No matter the topic from the popularity of Taylor Swift to the election of the most unworthy presidential candidate, Kampmark’s perspectives should not be ignored.

Yes, I raved about these two gigantically talented Liverpudlians from the very first moment I heard Crème Brûlée a couple years ago. Hannah and Craig manage to send chills down my back with their ability to make rock ’n’ roll so sexy, so seductive, so emotional. So f***ing perfect! Big Swimmer is what I imagined music could be one day.

From another time, another place. I was probably too young, too immature to fully understand why this waif-like chanteuse appealed so much to me. Yes, of course she was strikingly attractive although as a front runner of France’s Yé-yé genre, her songs had surprisingly innocent themes such as, Tous les garçons et les filles (“All the guys and girls my age know how it feels to be happy, but I am lonely. When will I know how it feels to have someone?”). As time went by, Françoise evolved into the silver-maned femme très élégante I spotted circa early 2000s lounging gracefully at a discrete sidewalk cafe in the 10th arrondissement. All I could do was pretend not to stare. Her passing has not extinguished the hopeful flame I carried for her so many years ago.

Around the world, businesses and governments are scrambling for new places and new ways to get those metals, at enormous cost to people and the planet. Beiser crisscrossed the world to talk to the people involved and report on the damage this race is inflicting, the ways it could get worse, and how we can minimize the damage. Power Metal is a compelling glimpse into this disturbing yet potentially promising new world.

I’m tempted to offer an extensive well-considered checklist of descriptors for Tess Parks’ talent and how completely satisfying this LP is. Beyond the vulnerability Tess exposes here she succinctly manages to draw us in to reflect on our own world(s). Ms. Parks should be congratulated on the latest chapter in her accomplishments. If Tess allows herself to strike her own path forward, we are in for extraordinary future work from an incredible artist.

One of the last things 2024 will be remembered for is humor emanating from the Supreme Court. Jill Barton, legal writing director at the University of Miami may not have originally intended to open a treasure trove of wit with her book, The Supreme Guide To Writing. Then again, Ms. Barton’s instinctive grasp of all things humorous relishes in drawing attention to how the Supreme Court’s ostensibly staid and academic opinions are frequently adorned with drollness.

Over the years I admit hearing the sad news of Peter Perrett’s demise would not have surprised me. Even the man himself says this about The Cleansing, his recent long-player, “I know some of the subject matter is death, suicide and depression,” adding, “but I feel there is an uplifting atmosphere to the album, because I’m obviously enjoying recognizing what is going on around me.” It’s at this point we need to remember that Another Girl Another Planet is certainly one of the most important rock songs, ever! So much has been written about it. An ode to heroin – to addiction yes, but it’s also an extraordinary love song. I Wanna Go With Dignity recalls Perrett fronting The Only Ones from over four decades ago. All these years later, the often-imitated South London drawl is still there and like the early days he has an exceptional band, a winning combination. Respect!

I recently discovered this outstanding Korean movie based on Park Bum-shin’s novel Eun-gyo, about an aging poet laureate (Park Hae-il) and his assistant and protégé who become romantically involved in a triangle with an enigmatic 17-year-old girl (Kim Go-Eun). For the European distribution the film was retitled A Muse which Director Jung Ji-Woodisavowed. The direction is stunning, exquisitely shot with each scene promising sensuality even with people-less landscapes. The relatively young Park Hae-il plays the 70-year-old poet laureate under extreme amounts of make up which lend a somewhat stiff yet competent performance. Whereas first-time movie actress 21-year-old Kim Go Eun as the young school girl is charming, full of grace portrayed by the tiniest of facial ticks. She is beguiling, even in the most intimate of scenes. This is NOT a Korean remake of Lolita. Yes the sex is explicit and yes the question of a 70-year-old man fantasizing about a school girl is disturbing, yet the story, (tragic as it is) is believable.

Dana Margolin formed Porridge Radio in 2014, I have been a fan since then and raved about their every single release. I think Dana is an exceptional talent with an extraordinary voice and writing ability. The rest of the band deserve a big thumbs up, too. Sick Of The Blues is from their latest LP, Clouds In The Sky Will Always Be There For Me.

I’m not crying. Are you crying? Four years is a long time when you anticipate far worse than your fervent imagination can realize.

Five Indie record labels we love to receive new releases from. 2024 has proved outstanding for all the management and talent involved. Each label specialize in genres important to their brand. They all promote their unique releases enthusiastically. Do not overlook.

New releases tagged Dub always get my attention. 2024 saw a mammoth number of superb examples with Paris-based Belarussian artist Lina Filipovich at the top of my list with her Idealized album. This is Lina’s 3rd solo release with seven tracks delving into dark, ghostly, trippy electronica. Filipovich’s debut on Sheffield’s always outstanding Central Processing Unit imprint should tempt you to investigate their impressive catalogue.

Honorable Mentions

A masterful biography by a delightful guest, one can only imagine how stimulating it must be to attend one of his classes. Randall Woods’ passion for history is inspiring as you’ll hear in our conversation.

The accomplished Norwegian Composer layers piano, keys and analogue synths with guitars and strings from collaborator Robert M. Thomas. Gjertsen says her LP Shadow Light “Was created as part of a process to better understand myself and the world around me”.

There is history here. Philip Parfitt has found a confidence and discipline he may have been searching for. All of Parfitt’s work is biographical, this could be the most revealing.

About his exceptional book, Allen writes, “I knew nobody else was going to write it. I thought that if I waited for someone else to do it, I might be waiting a long time.” Then he adds, “I had this feeling I’m living in a narrow window where I could write directly about queer sex and it would be taken seriously”.

