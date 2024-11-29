Donate Now!
“The Little Things” on Morning Energy

Posted on November 29, 2024 • by Renna Reddick
“Sometimes the little things in life mean the most” Ellen Hopkins

Opinion polls in the United States suggest that Thanksgiving and Christmas are the most widely celebrated holidays. And over the years, these holidays have also come to be recognized as a time to give back and help those less fortunate. However, beyond the philanthropic giving that often accompanies these holiday seasons, it is also important to remember “the little things” that we can do throughout the year to help enrich the lives of others (whether this involves our neighbors, loved ones or even strangers). 

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the significance and powerful impact that “the little things” can have in various areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna, Friday from 4-6am for a special musical journey about this topic!
