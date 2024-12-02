Donate Now!
The Scoop for Monday, December 2nd, 2024- WMNF’s daily digest of the news headlines

Posted on December 2, 2024 • by Will
The Scoop: WMNF's daily digest of news headlines for the Tampa Bay area & Florida

President Biden pardons son Hunter

That spares the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions.

University of Tampa recognized as most engaged college campus for voting 

McGinnity says even though the presidential election is over, he wants to keep students aware of the local and state races.

The 2024 hurricane season wraps up

The above-average season churned 18 named storms in the Atlantic – 11 became hurricanes and 5 strengthened into major hurricanes.

Climate change drives up risk of flooding from sea level risks

As climate change drives up the risk of flooding from sea level rise and more powerful hurricanes, one factor in the mix has remained mostly overlooked in forecasts – South Florida’s shallow groundwater.

United Nations to hear case on climate change

It opens two weeks of hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact.

