The Scoop for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 WMNF’s daily digest of the news headlines

Trump taps Chronister for DEA Administrator

Trump has chosen Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister to serve as next administrator for the DEA.

Social media companies call new Florida law unconstitutional

A new law that bans kids under 13 from having social media is being challenged by social media companies for being unconstitutional.

More back-and-forth over new Rays ballpark

More talks on the new Rays ballpark are continuing, with a deadline of December 1st given to finalize the decision of the 1.3 billion ballpark. This was extended to December 17th.

Feeding Florida wants lawmakers help with providing more healthy food

Feeding Florida, an organization that owns food banks, is looking for lawmaker help in funding.

Hillsborough residents can apply for D-SNAP benefits

If you live in Hillsborough and were affected by the hurricane, you can apply for D-SNAP benefits.

Pasco County to open cold weather shelter tonight

Tonight, Pasco County is opening cold weather shelters. It will open at 6 pm and close tomorrow morning at 10.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

