Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 WMNF’s daily digest of the news headlines

Posted on December 3, 2024 • by Sage Roberts
Share

Trump taps Chronister for DEA Administrator

Trump has chosen Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister to serve as next administrator for the DEA.

Social media companies call new Florida law unconstitutional

A new law that bans kids under 13 from having social media is being challenged by social media companies for being unconstitutional.

More back-and-forth over new Rays ballpark

More talks on the new Rays ballpark are continuing, with a deadline of December 1st given to finalize the decision of the 1.3 billion ballpark. This was extended to December 17th.

Feeding Florida wants lawmakers help with providing more healthy food

Feeding Florida, an organization that owns food banks, is looking for lawmaker help in funding.

Hillsborough residents can apply for D-SNAP benefits

If you live in Hillsborough and were affected by the hurricane, you can apply for D-SNAP benefits.

Pasco County to open cold weather shelter tonight

Tonight, Pasco County is opening cold weather shelters. It will open at 6 pm and close tomorrow morning at 10.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, The Gabber
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

USF Anthropology professor Tom Pluckhahn
USF researcher digs into the question of whether manatees are native to Florida

Manatees are such a part of Florida’s environment it’s easy...

Hurricane Milton Trop power trucks
Florida regulators approve about $12 per month increase for FPL customers due to hurricanes

Customers of FPL, Florida’s largest power company, will see a...

2024 hurricane season storm names
The 2024 hurricane season was one of the costliest on record

the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was one of the costliest...

Reality check: food deserts, tariffs and the coming crisis

The global economy braces for tariff wars which will increase...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Suncoast Bronze Ringers return December 9th, 5-6 PM! 🎶 Enjoy a nostalgic holiday concert featuring jazz, pop, classical, and original handbell music. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind performance! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf #bronzeringers 🎨🎶 We LOVE Artists! From local independent creators to up-and-coming stars and beyond, WMNF is your go-to for discovering new music that moves you and songs you didn't even know you needed. 💫 This month's quote is extra special because it highlights how our mission to help artists shine is succeeding, all thanks to our amazing listeners and supporters! 🌟 Tune in. Follow. Feel the love! 💖🎵 Featured Artist: Rachael Sage #SupportLocalArtists #MusicDiscovery #CommunityVibes #WMNF #ArtistLove Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for another great Replay Ft. @tusreymusic Texas-born singer, songwriter, & guitarist! Tanner pairs straight shooting storytelling with country grit, rock ‘n’ roll energy, and Americana eloquence. You don't want to miss this replay! Tune in to 88.5 on your radio dial or the WMNF App! Listening link in BIO! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: