The Scoop: Fri. Dec. 6, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

St. Pete approves bonds for Rays stadium

A new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays got a boost Thursday. The St. Petersburg City Council voted to approve the bonds necessary to finance the $1.3 billion ballpark. The Pinellas County Commission has a bond vote scheduled for Dec. 17.

Manatee sifts hurricane-displaced sand to replenish beaches

Crews in Manatee County are wrapping up a unique sand-sifting process designed to preserve the beauty of the beaches after hurricanes washed sand into homes and roads.

Lawsuit against oil drilling plan near Apalachicola River

Environmentalists are suing to try to stop a plan to drill for oil in the watershed of the vulnerable north Florida Apalachicola River.

Access to public pianos

Tampa Tunes is a nonprofit that sets up refurbished and painted pianos in public locations across the region to give free access to music. It hosted a live piano painting.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

