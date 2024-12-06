Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. Dec. 6, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on December 6, 2024 • by Seán Kinane
St. Pete approves bonds for Rays stadium 

A new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays got a boost Thursday. The St. Petersburg City Council voted to approve the bonds necessary to finance the $1.3 billion ballpark. The Pinellas County Commission has a bond vote scheduled for Dec. 17.

Manatee sifts hurricane-displaced sand to replenish beaches

Crews in Manatee County are wrapping up a unique sand-sifting process designed to preserve the beauty of the beaches after hurricanes washed sand into homes and roads.

Lawsuit against oil drilling plan near Apalachicola River

Environmentalists are suing to try to stop a plan to drill for oil in the watershed of the vulnerable north Florida Apalachicola River.

Access to public pianos

Tampa Tunes is a nonprofit that sets up refurbished and painted pianos in public locations across the region to give free access to music. It hosted a live piano painting.

    The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

    The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

    WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
    WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
    WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane
    Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

    Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
    The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

