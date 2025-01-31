The Scoop: Fri. Jan. 31, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Duke Energy is one of 10 energy companies calling on the Trump administration to halt pollution regulations. WMNF’s Chris Young reports the energy company, which serves over two million Floridians, is facing backlash from environmental groups.

DeSantis blasts the legislature’s immigration bill

Governor Ron DeSantis is touring Florida blasting the legislature’s immigration package passed during a special session earlier this week. He says legislative leaders are fighting for credit and have made their proposal softer to protect large agriculture companies.

DeSantis vowed yesterday to channel “huge sums” of money to candidates he backs in next year’s gubernatorial and legislative primary elections.

Tampa protest against Trump’s immigration policies

President Donald Trump started his second term with a deluge of controversial executive orders – sparking local outrage among some Tampa youth. WMNF’s Josh Holton reports, about 100 people gathered at Tampa City Hall Wednesday to protest mass deportations and the order to end birthright citizenship.

