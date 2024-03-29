The Scoop: Fri., March 29, 2024 Tampa bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Court will release decisions Monday

On Monday afternoon the Florida Supreme Court is getting ready to release ruling deciding if proposed constitutional amendments that are looking to ensure abortion rights and allow recreational marijuana will go on the ballot. The court said in a statement last night saying they would be releasing “out-of-calendar” opinions at 4 on Monday afternoon.

Education supporters call for vote on tax

The Hillsborough County School board will vote on whether to put a tax increase to fund public schools on the ballot. WMNF’s Chris Young reports advocates spoke out yesterday in support of the tax on homeowners, called millage.

Polk Jan. 6 prisoner asks for early release

A Former Polk City resident turned prisoner due to crimes committed at the Capitol on January 6th is seeking a reduction in his sentence which could end with him being released immediately. The Ledger reports, following a change in Federal sentencing guidelines in November, the council for Joshua Doolin submitted a motion to reduce his sentence from 18 months to 12 months and 1 day.

Tampa taxpayers will pay Gudes’ legal bills

Tampa taxpayers will be footing the bill for the legal fees of a former City Council member. Orlando Gudes ran up his legal fees while defending himself from a defamation and emotional distress lawsuit. An investigation two years ago found that Gudes fostered a hostile workplace for his former aide who is suing him. The aide’s Lawsuit against Gudes has been dismissed.

Police face excessive force charges

A federal appeals court said that police officers can face excessive force and wrongful death allegations in a lawsuit. It stems from the 2014 death of a man who was tased and kicked after leading police on a chase. The appeals court said that the mother of Maykel Barrera, the man who was killed, can pursue wrongful death claims against all 6 officers and excessive force claims against 5 of them.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

