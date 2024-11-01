VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Back
VOTE 2024 Donate Now!

The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 1, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Lia Marsee
Share

Two people killed in Orlando Halloween celebration

Police in Orlando say two people have been killed and six others have been wounded during a Halloween celebration.

St. Pete will spend $6.5 million to clean up the Trop

The city of St. Petersburg will spend about $6.5 million to clean up and protect Tropicana Field, the home of baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton.

Update on Tampa Bay debris cleanup 

Some areas of Tampa Bay are still picking up debris from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. 

Early voting ends this weekend

Election Day is Tuesday. That’s the last day to vote. You can turn in your mail ballot to a supervisor of elections office in your county any time until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In-person Early Voting ends this weekend.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, ,

You may also like

A white barrier stands in a grassy field that says "We The People" and "Vote."
Tampa Bay’s electeds, candidates and politicos check in as Election Day approaches

This is it, the last episode of The Skinny before...

Vote Early voting election Florida
Early voting ends this weekend: Here’s what you need to know

In-person early voting ends Sunday in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and...

Pasco County Schools approved to serve after school lunches

Pasco County Schools have been approved to participate in the...

Talking Animals: New York Times reporter discusses her extraordinary exposé on China’s Panda Program

Mara Hvistendahl, a The New York Times reporter who wrote...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶 This Friday on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase: Tune in for Lauris Vidal, part of the stellar lineup from Heatwave 2009! Experience his energetic Florida folk, blending drums, guitars, and handmade instruments, and help celebrate his first album in 14 years, Horribly Good Times! Watch live on Facebook, 88.5 FM, or the WMNF app! #LiveMusic #WMNF #FloridaFolk #folkmusic 🎃👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN! 👻🎃 We couldn't resist getting spooky for this week's #ThrowbackThursday! What are you dressing up as? Drop your costume in the comments below! We want to know! 🧙‍♀️🕸️🧛‍♂️ #HappyHalloween #WMNF #SpookySeason This month's featured comment is truly special, and it speaks to the heart of what we strive for every day. As a community radio station, our number one goal is to bring you a sense of comfort, care, and community. Every one of you is an essential part of the WMNF family, and we want you to know that we’ll always be here for you, as you have been here for us.We are endlessly grateful for each and every one of you! #wmnf #commentofthemonth #communityradio Tonight on BODYROCK! Here is a little preview of the Sinister playlist for this evening! Kill shelter, Petrified Entity, Twin Temple, Deus Ex Lumina... Tune in for the perfect after dark mix tonight at midnight! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #KillShelter #PetrifiedEntity #AfterDarkMix #wmnf 🎃👻 Throwing it back to the WMNF Halloween Ball 2023! 👻🎃 with one of our favorite spooky snaps from last year’s costume contest! 🕸️🖤 We host this sinister bash every year, so if you missed the last two, be on the lookout for sneak peeks of next season's brand-new theme! 👀✨ Get ready for more thrills and chills — we’ll see you at the next one! 💀🖤#ThrowbackThursday #WMNFHalloweenBall #SpookySeason #HalloweenVibes
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Art in Your Ear
Player position: