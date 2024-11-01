The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 1, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Two people killed in Orlando Halloween celebration

Police in Orlando say two people have been killed and six others have been wounded during a Halloween celebration.

St. Pete will spend $6.5 million to clean up the Trop

The city of St. Petersburg will spend about $6.5 million to clean up and protect Tropicana Field, the home of baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton.

Some areas of Tampa Bay are still picking up debris from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Early voting ends this weekend

Election Day is Tuesday. That’s the last day to vote. You can turn in your mail ballot to a supervisor of elections office in your county any time until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In-person Early Voting ends this weekend.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /