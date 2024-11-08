The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 8, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Yes on 4!’s campaign director said they will push to overturn Florida’s strict abortion law

It was close, but the amendment that would have enshrined abortion rights in Florida did not reach the 60% threshold required to pass on election night.

Democratic state representative is hopeful despite election losses

Florida Republicans had soaring success in Tuesday’s election. They will remain the supermajority in the state house. However, one democratic state representative plans to stay hopeful despite election losses.

Company appeals judge’s decision on Florida’s lab-grown meat law

A California-based company has appealed, after a federal judge last month rejected a request for a preliminary injunction against a new law banning the sale and manufacturing of “cultivated” meat in Florida.

State Representative Adam Anderson opens campaign account to seek re-election in 2026

After winning a second term this week, Florida state Representative Adam Anderson, a Republican from Palm Harbor, has opened a campaign account to seek re-election in 2026.

St. Pete will remove The Pier’s Bending Arc sculpture to try to fix it

The art focal point of the St. Pete Pier is coming down to see if it can be repaired. The Bending Arc sculpture by artist Janet Echelman was damaged in this season’s storms.

Flugtag is coming to Tampa

Are you looking for something unique to experience this weekend? The annual Flugtag event will be in Tampa for the first time in over a decade.

