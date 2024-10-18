HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. Oct. 18, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Lia Marsee
Red Tide bloom off the coast of Florida

Florida residents need to be wary of a possible bloom of harmful algae consisting of a mix of different types of algae even containing red tide.

How one Tampa Bay school is dealing with Milton’s aftermath

The LIFT Academy plans to reopen Monday despite significant damage caused to the school.

Gulf Coast residents digging out of sand build up from Milton

Storm surge from Milton has caused sand to be displaced throughout communities.

Tampa Solid Waste changes recycling collection times

Tampa Solid Waste Department announced residential recycling collection will be suspended today and resume on Monday.

Judge orders AHCA to stop threatening TV stations

A federal judge has required that the Agency for Healthcare Administration stop threatening TV stations if they choose to run ads that support Amendment four. 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

