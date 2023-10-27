Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri., October 27, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Florida aids Israel

Florida is aiding Israel under a directive by Gov. DeSantis by helping send drones, body armor, weapons, and ammo. While declaring unequivocal support for Israel’s right to self-defense, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried dissented and critiqued the aid. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters “It’s not illegal for the governor of a state to offer a measure of foreign assistance” to another country.

 

Airstrikes in Iran

U.S. fighter jets launched airstrikes early today in areas in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. The U.S. wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. as strongly as possible to deter future aggression. The U.S. does not have any information yet on casualties or an assessment of damage.

 

Sarasota legislative meeting

The new legislative session starts next year. Concerned Sarasota citizens and community leaders had a chance to speak directly to their representatives at a legislative delegation meeting yesterday.

 

Long-distance turtle rehab

Elementary school students in Connecticut raised money for sea turtles being rehabilitated in Florida.

 

Bicyclist struck and killed

Deputies responded to the area of Patricia Avenue just south of Virginia Street in Dunedin where a vehicle ran into a bicyclist. According to investigators, 34-year-old Samuel McVicker was riding his bicycle south on Patricia Avenue in the roadway without bicycle lights. 18-year-old Sofia Dothe-Tlanepantla was also traveling south on Patricia Avenue in a vehicle. McVicker died at the hospital.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

