The Scoop: Fri. Sep. 20, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The former owner of the Piney Point phosphate waste facility is found financially liable for a 2021 fish kill

A federal judge found the former owner of the Piney Point phosphate waste facility liable for a major pollution event in 2021.

New College gets a controversial infusion of state funds

A new plan approved on Wednesday will allow New College of Florida to access 15 million dollars in state funds.

A new drug shows promise for people with Parkinson’s Disease

The Parkinson’s Foundation said around 10 million people are affected by the disease, although the cause remains largely unknown. This new drug could be beneficial for Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

Free museum day in St. Pete

Pinellas County residents have access to multiple museums in the St. Petersburg area tomorrow, September 21. But they won’t be charged anything to enter.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /