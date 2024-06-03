The Scoop: Mon. June 3rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Concerns over algae blooms

Five conservation organizations petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to set limits on algae bloom toxins. WMNF’s Chris Young reports the blooms threaten the health of Floridians and wildlife.

Gulfport pride

Several Tampa Bay area cities have raised LGBTQ Pride flags over their buildings this month. WMNF’s Sean Kinane reports that this would have been illegal if a bill that died in this year’s Florida Legislature had instead become law.

2023 Heat-related deaths

New data shows the extent of heat-related deaths in 2023, and experts say that 2024 could be even deadlier.

New nursing home regulations

Nursing homes will soon have to adhere to federal staffing requirements. According to the Florida Healthcare Administration, companies will need to hire thousands of full-time employees to meet these requirements.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF



