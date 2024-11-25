Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Mon. Nov. 25, 2024, Tampa and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on November 25, 2024 • by Will
Share
The Scoop: WMNF's daily digest of news headlines for the Tampa Bay area & Florida

Some Floridians worried about Trump’s promise to crackdown on immigration

President-Elect Donald Trump’s promise to crack down on illegal immigration is worrying some undocumented immigrants. Organizing director of Florida Immigrant Coalition Ariel Sepulveda says people have options available.

Ladapo announces new guidelines for fluoridation

Ladapo says studies have found excessive fluoride exposure could possibly cause learning disabilities and lower IQ levels in children.

Experts say stay up-to-date on vaccinations this holiday season

Even if you got your flu and COVID shots last year, it’s not too late to get them for this upcoming season.Both viruses evolve annually, and vaccinations do too.

Helene affected more than 6 million acres of agricultural land

A report from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences says the total damages could be between 40 Million and 162 Million dollars.

Busy travel days this Thanksgiving

Triple A is expecting almost 600 thousand calls from stranded motorists nationwide.
Jenkins says the busiest travel days will be tomorrow and Wednesday, and the lightest will be Thanksgiving Day.

Additional information provided by Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and the associated press.

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Hope and blight: inner-city economy

Hope in ruins: a corner gas station near hard-scrabble College...

SOTD 11/21/24: Always and Forever by SOPHIE

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 21, 2024...

SOTD 11/20/24: Dragonfly by Samantha Crain

The WMNF Song of the Day is Dragonfly by Samantha...

SOTD 11/19/24: Trunk Rum by Dogs in a Pile

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 19, 2024...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf 🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale 🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: