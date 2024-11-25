The Scoop: Mon. Nov. 25, 2024, Tampa and Florida headlines by WMNF

Some Floridians worried about Trump’s promise to crackdown on immigration

President-Elect Donald Trump’s promise to crack down on illegal immigration is worrying some undocumented immigrants. Organizing director of Florida Immigrant Coalition Ariel Sepulveda says people have options available.

Ladapo announces new guidelines for fluoridation

Ladapo says studies have found excessive fluoride exposure could possibly cause learning disabilities and lower IQ levels in children.

Experts say stay up-to-date on vaccinations this holiday season

Even if you got your flu and COVID shots last year, it’s not too late to get them for this upcoming season.Both viruses evolve annually, and vaccinations do too.

Helene affected more than 6 million acres of agricultural land

A report from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences says the total damages could be between 40 Million and 162 Million dollars.

Busy travel days this Thanksgiving

Triple A is expecting almost 600 thousand calls from stranded motorists nationwide.

Jenkins says the busiest travel days will be tomorrow and Wednesday, and the lightest will be Thanksgiving Day.

Additional information provided by Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and the associated press.