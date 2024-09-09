Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. Sep. 9th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by LisaR
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

DeSantis sends officers to abortion petition signers

Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration sent plainclothes law enforcement officers to Floridian’s homes who signed a petition supporting the abortion rights amendment that will be on November’s ballot. 

DeSantis administration releases info about state parks whistleblower

Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration has released documents about the former Florida Department of Environmental Protection employee who leaked information about plans for developments at state parks.

Pasco County starts review process for science books in schools

Florida schools are reconsidering what science textbooks will go into classrooms. WMNF’s Chris Young tells us about the review process in Pasco County. 

Organization brings awareness to suicide this month

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is raising awareness about services available for people who are struggling

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

