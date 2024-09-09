The Scoop: Mon. Sep. 9th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

DeSantis sends officers to abortion petition signers

Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration sent plainclothes law enforcement officers to Floridian’s homes who signed a petition supporting the abortion rights amendment that will be on November’s ballot.

DeSantis administration releases info about state parks whistleblower

Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration has released documents about the former Florida Department of Environmental Protection employee who leaked information about plans for developments at state parks.

Pasco County starts review process for science books in schools

Florida schools are reconsidering what science textbooks will go into classrooms. WMNF’s Chris Young tells us about the review process in Pasco County.

Organization brings awareness to suicide this month

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is raising awareness about services available for people who are struggling

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

