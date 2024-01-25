The Scoop: Thu., January 25, 2024 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

$4.8 million awarded in grants to non-profits

30 non-profits that are focusing on underserved zip codes in south St. Petersburg received grants. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that funds focus on prioritizing mental health for black and indigenous people of color and economic equity and justice.

City-wide curfew for teens

The curfew would affect teens ages 15 years and younger and would be set at 11 p.m. on weeknights, and midnight on weekends. This ordinance aims to encourage parents to be more aware of where their children are and to keep them away from trouble.

Florida Supreme Court will hear redistricting case

The court will argue over the constitutionality of the state’s congressional map. Redistricting will remove North Florida’s only congressional district where Black voters could elect their candidate of choice.

Fentice Driskell has another challenger

Tampa Republican Rico Smith opened an account to run in Hillsborough County’s House District 67, successfully raising over $71,000 for her campaign as of Dec. 31.

Child labor bill

The full Florida House is set to vote on a bill that would legally allow minors 16 and older to work over 30 hours per week and lessen restrictions for older teens. The bill has been met with opposition from labor unions, teachers, and social advocacy groups.

Clearwater graves

Archeologists discovered over 400 graves in two destroyed and erased segregation-era cemeteries. A new group is asking the city of Clearwater for $10 million to heal wounds.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

SUBSCRIBE!

The Scoop producer Spenscer Tisch & Aida Sarsenova



WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF