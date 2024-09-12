Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. Sept. 12th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Presidential candidates show support for cannabis reform

Recent Political Developments show an increase in support for cannabis. A new federal policy can classify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. The public approval of marijuana has grown and is already legal for medical use in 38 states.

Young Republicans face pressure after endorsement of Amendment 3

Young Republicans are throwing support towards amendment three. Which would legalize marijuana, but they are now facing pressure for their decision.

ACLU to file suit over Florida’s involvement in abortion amendment opposition campaigns

The ACLU is filing a lawsuit after politicians released a website in support of amendment 4. ACLU calls the site a misuse of taxpayer dollars.

Abortions in Florida down since 6-week ban

The number of abortions in Florida has dropped. There have been more than 2000 fewer abortions each month.

Tampa residents say electric bills are too high in public forum

Residents are saying the Tampa electrics increased rates are being added on top of already high bills.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

