The Scoop: Tues. Aug. 20th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Primary election is today throughout the state

Today is Primary Election Day.

Candidates for Florida’s 14th congressional district talked last week and Tiger Bay Club. They touched on many topics including gun control.

Voting day turnout in Pinellas

Voter Turnout is 17 percent in Manatee County, 22 percent in Sarasota County, and over 10 percent in Polk County.

Court sides with Hillsborough School District over tax referendum

State appeals court says the Hillsborough County Commission does not have the right to decide if a tax referendum would appear on the November ballot.

AT&T workers go on strike in Southeast

More than 17,000 AT&T workers have gone on strike in the southeast states including Florida. The Communication Workers of America say they are representing the striking workers.

