The Scoop: Tues. Aug. 20th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen:
Primary election is today throughout the state
Today is Primary Election Day.
Tiger Bay Club in Tampa hosts candidate discussion
Candidates for Florida’s 14th congressional district talked last week and Tiger Bay Club. They touched on many topics including gun control.
Voting day turnout in Pinellas
Voter Turnout is 17 percent in Manatee County, 22 percent in Sarasota County, and over 10 percent in Polk County.
Court sides with Hillsborough School District over tax referendum
State appeals court says the Hillsborough County Commission does not have the right to decide if a tax referendum would appear on the November ballot.
AT&T workers go on strike in Southeast
More than 17,000 AT&T workers have gone on strike in the southeast states including Florida. The Communication Workers of America say they are representing the striking workers.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Sage Roberts
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /