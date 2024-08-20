Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tues. Aug. 20th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Share

Listen:

Primary election is today throughout the state

Today is Primary Election Day.

Tiger Bay Club in Tampa hosts candidate discussion

Candidates for Florida’s 14th congressional district talked last week and Tiger Bay Club. They touched on many topics including gun control.

Voting day turnout in Pinellas

Voter Turnout is 17 percent in Manatee County, 22 percent in Sarasota County, and over 10 percent in Polk County.

Court sides with Hillsborough School District over tax referendum

State appeals court says the Hillsborough County Commission does not have the right to decide if a tax referendum would appear on the November ballot.

AT&T workers go on strike in Southeast

More than 17,000 AT&T workers have gone on strike in the southeast states including Florida. The Communication Workers of America say they are representing the striking workers.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections “disappointed” at voter turnout so far

Listen: It’s primary election day in Florida, and one Supervisor...

National water quality month with Matt Rihs

Tanja and Anni discuss clean water in Tampa Bay during...

Gwen Henderson
Tampa City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson wants to preserve Black spaces, not just Black history

Tampa City Council member Gwen Henderson, is passionate about preserving...

Election sign Vote Voting
Florida’s Secretary of State expects Primary turnout of 20-25 percent

So far, nearly 1.33 million people had voted by mail,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community 🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen.
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: