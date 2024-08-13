Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tues. August 13th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Share

Listen:

Florida Democrats pushing for more voter turnout

With a current 1,000,000 republican voters in Florida, Democrats are trying to get a higher turnout for voters.

Abortion procedures are down in Florida

Abortion Procedures have fallen, only 40,000 abortions were reported as of August 1st. which is significantly less than the previous months.

Judge sides with city in public beach access battle

A long-running legal battle has come to a head. A judge ruled that a beach area would be accessible to the public.

AAA issues safety warning for back-to-school driving

A spokesperson for AAA has warned drivers to stay safe during the school season,

Teachers are utilizing A.I. to help planning in classrooms

New A.I. tools are helping teachers to plan their semesters in the classroom.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

The First SOTD: True Believers by Have Gun, Will Travel

Welcome to the very first episode of the WMNF Song...

Enough Is Enough: challenging backward politics

Annie advocates for college students to get registered to vote...

Coming Soon! WMNF Song of the Day

There is no shortage of amazing music. On 88.5 FM...

Celebrating Black achievement

Former President Barack Obama celebrates his 63rd birthday as Vice-president...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen. Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Wide Awake America
Player position: