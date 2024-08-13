The Scoop: Tues. August 13th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen:

Florida Democrats pushing for more voter turnout

With a current 1,000,000 republican voters in Florida, Democrats are trying to get a higher turnout for voters.

Abortion procedures are down in Florida

Abortion Procedures have fallen, only 40,000 abortions were reported as of August 1st. which is significantly less than the previous months.

Judge sides with city in public beach access battle

A long-running legal battle has come to a head. A judge ruled that a beach area would be accessible to the public.

AAA issues safety warning for back-to-school driving

A spokesperson for AAA has warned drivers to stay safe during the school season,

Teachers are utilizing A.I. to help planning in classrooms

New A.I. tools are helping teachers to plan their semesters in the classroom.

