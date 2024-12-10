Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. Dec. 10, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on December 10, 2024 • by Sage Roberts
State lawmakers files open carry bill

State Rep Joel Rudman has filed an open-carry bill, this bill seeks to repeal a red flag law allowing authorities to take guns from people.

Preliminary hearings start in case over rights of transgender women in state prisons

In Tallahassee, a court hearing on transgender women in prisons is occurring. This new law will require transgender women to submit to breast exams.

Oil drilling protests make its way to FDEP in Tallahassee

Protesters have gathered at the FDEP offices to protest Oil Drilling.

Tampa lawmaker Susan Valdes switches to GOP

Tampa Dem Susan Valdes announced yesterday that she is moving to the republican party.

Convicted Uhuru members likely won’t see jail time

A judge ruled that Uhuru Movement members convicted of conspiring to act as russian agents will see no jail time.

State to divest retirement investments from China

A state Investment Advisory Council voted 7 to 2 yesterday to lower exposure to china in the florida retirement system investment plan.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Player position: