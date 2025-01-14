The Scoop: Tues. Jan. 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Florida Supreme Court will take up a convicted felon’s appeal. Yesterday, the court said it would hear from Terry Hubbard, although a date was not set for arguments.

DeSantis called for a special session on immigration yesterday. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that one group says it’s a waste of time.

The U-S Fish and Wildlife Service announced yesterday the Florida manatee will stay listed as a threatened species. However, the Antillean manatee’s classification will change to endangered.

Average year for manatee deaths

Statewide, 565 manatees died last year, making it what experts call a pretty average year. However, in the months following Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they rescued 19 manatees trapped by storm-related flooding.

The new year brought an expansion to a Tampa area non-profit. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s merger with Success For Kids and Families now provides more services to young people and families.

