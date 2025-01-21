Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. Jan. 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on January 21, 2025 • by Meghan Bowman, Helen (Han) Ly
Biden leaves office, but not the fight

Joe Biden has wrapped up a more than 50-year political career. But he also promised to keep fighting even though he’s left office. In his final hours, Biden used the president’s powers to guard against potential “revenge” by now-President Donald Trump.

Marco Rubio confirmed as the new secretary of state

In a unanimous vote, the Senate confirmed Marco Rubio as secretary of state, giving the president the first member of his Cabinet. Rubio is among the least controversial of Trump’s nominees.

Nikki Fried concerned country will resemble Florida politics

Florida’s Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried is fearful the rest of the country will look like the Sunshine State during Trump’s presidency. She said the state has been a test case for Project 2025.

Some Medicare recipients will see cost savings in 2025

Some Medicare enrollees will see thousands in savings. WMNF’s Chris Young reports it’s because a new cap on prescription drugs went into effect this year.

