Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tues. Jan. 28, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on January 28, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Share

Lawmakers rebuke DeSantis call for special session

Governor Ron DeSantis is frustrated that legislative leaders rejected his call for a special session on immigration, instead scheduling their own session with their own proposal.

Special elections for Waltz and Gaetz start today

The races to fill the U.S. House seats of former Florida Representatives Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz begin today. The Congressional hopefuls are vying to win their primaries in the special elections.

West Tampa road to get a makeover

West Tampa’s historic main street is getting a facelift. WMNF’s Chris Young reports improvements are coming for a once-bustling corridor now considered one of the most dangerous for drivers.

New executive order could result in blocking transgender military troops

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that direct Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to revise the Pentagon’s policy on transgender troops. It will likely set a future ban on their military service.

New proposal targets school start times

A proposal was introduced in the Florida House yesterday to repeal requirements for later start times at many high schools.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Meghan Bowman
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

classroom
A Florida bill would repeal changes to school start times

Rather than a mandate, Florida school boards would have to...

migrants / immigration
Florida GOP leaders clash on immigration plans

Florida's “Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act,” would...

The science behind why Florida has seen more snow than Alaska this winter

Not even the most seasoned Floridians anticipated the magnitude of...

Duke Power truck
Florida PSC staff recommends that customers pay Duke and TECO $1.55 billion for hurricane costs

In all, Duke Energy Florida would collect about $1.09 billion,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
WaveMakers
Player position: