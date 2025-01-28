The Scoop: Tues. Jan. 28, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Governor Ron DeSantis is frustrated that legislative leaders rejected his call for a special session on immigration, instead scheduling their own session with their own proposal.

Special elections for Waltz and Gaetz start today

The races to fill the U.S. House seats of former Florida Representatives Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz begin today. The Congressional hopefuls are vying to win their primaries in the special elections.

West Tampa’s historic main street is getting a facelift. WMNF’s Chris Young reports improvements are coming for a once-bustling corridor now considered one of the most dangerous for drivers.

New executive order could result in blocking transgender military troops

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that direct Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to revise the Pentagon’s policy on transgender troops. It will likely set a future ban on their military service.

A proposal was introduced in the Florida House yesterday to repeal requirements for later start times at many high schools.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Meghan Bowman

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /