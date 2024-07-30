The Scoop: Tues. July 30th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Organizations recommend the state shore up funding for critical repairs in prisons
The Florid Policy Institute is recommending state lawmakers fix prisons that need critical repairs.
UNF poll surveys, likely voters in Florida, Trump leads Harris by seven points
The University of North Florida released a poll that said nearly 800 people surveyed that President Donald Trump holds a seven-point lead on Vice President Kamala Harris.
Local artists were shocked when the art was defaced during an unexpected protest
During a gallery opening in Ybor City, local artists had artwork with tomato soup thrown on it. WMNF’s Chris Young reports one artist called this humiliating.
