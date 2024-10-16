The Scoop: Wed. Oct. 16th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Flood conditions still exist

Dangerous flood conditions still exist on several local rivers from the excessive rainfall during Hurricane Milton.

Tens of thousands are still out of power; HART has free fares

The bus system in Hillsborough County will be fare-free to help. Find Milton resources here.

Activists want Gov. DeSantis to address climate change

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how a group of activists called on the governor to do more to address climate change.

Hurricane Milton caused at least $1.9 billion in insured losses

The state data from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website shows that there have been 152,000 claims reported as of yesterday.

The Pentagon will give honorable discharges to LGBTQ service members kicked out

The Pentagon said more than 800 military personnel have seen their service records upgraded to honorable discharges after being kicked out of the military.

