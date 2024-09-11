The Scoop: Weds. Sept. 11th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Flags to fly half-mast in honor of September 11th attack

From sunrise to sunset today, both the U.S. and Florida’s state flags will be flown at half-staff. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation honoring the lives lost 23 years ago today when hijacked plane attacks killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, the Pentagon, and Pennsylvania in 2001.

Florida Young Republicans pledge their support for Amendment 3

Smart and Safe Florida is the committee responsible for getting Amendment Three on November’s ballot. They announced more bipartisan support for the proposed referendum, which would legalize marijuana in the state.

New information released on state park redevelopment plans

New information has been released on the attempt to develop state parks, plans Governor Ron DeSantis walked back after a week of pushback and public outcry.

Jurors in deliberation for Uhuru trial

Jurors in Florida will deliberate in the trial of four activists accused of illegally acting as Russian agents to help the Kremlin sow political discord and interfere in U.S. elections.

DeSantis pledges more money for nursing workforce

DeSantis is pledging more money in the coming fiscal year to help grow the state’s nursing workforce. The governor says the state has already invested nearly 400 million dollars in two programs created by lawmakers in 2022 to help graduate more nurses from Florida schools.

Drivers in Hillsborough will get tickets for violating school bus laws starting tomorrow

Today is the last day of the 30-day warning period for the BusPatrol student safety program in Hillsborough County.

