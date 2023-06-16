The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Friday, June 16th, 2023

Share this:

Vigils for the execution of Duane Owen

Vigils and demonstrations were held across the state on Thursday night to protest the execution of Duane Owen. WMNF’s T’Leah Van Sistine reports.

Juneteenth celebration

Last hour we heard from community organizers in St. Petersburg. About 20 people gathered last night to celebrate Juneteenth, coming up on Monday, which was made a federal holiday two years ago to celebrate the emancipation of slaves in the United States. Residents say the City of St. Petersburg broke promises to create housing in the historically Black Gas Plant District when hundreds of homes were destroyed to make room for a baseball stadium in the 1970s…That is Dylan Dames singing. He is a Pinellas Organizer with Faith in FL. Tamika Morris is a 2nd grade teacher in Pinellas County, and says her land has been targeted for development. Alexa Manning is a volunteer with Faith in Florida. Faith in Florida has an online petition to keep ownership of the Historic Gas Plant District in the hands of the city, instead of a private developer.

Projects to improve maternal health

Black women in America are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women, according to C-D-C data. The federal government is trying to reduce those disparities by funding projects to improve maternal health. Health News Florida’s Stephanie Colombini reports a Tampa Bay area community health center is receiving a two million dollar grant.

Thunderstorms forecasted this weekend

Rounds of thunderstorms are forecasted for our area again today. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that aside from the risk of damaging winds, and tornadoes, there’s another hazard becoming more and more possible, Megan says that we need to know how to shelter if a warning is issued for our area. During a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning, we should head to the innermost room on the lowest level of a sturdy building. But if a flash flood warning is issued, we should seek HIGHER ground. Megan also says that the unsettled pattern is likely to persist into the weekend.