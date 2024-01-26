Donate Now!
“The Truth About Homelessness” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
"Homeless sleeping on the sidewalk" by Franco Folini is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

“Homeless people are not the problem. They are the result of the problem”

Modesto California made national headlines for having elaborate homeless caves. The caves were found 20 feet below city streets and were equipped with beds, tables and chairs.

According to U.S.News.com, California is ranked #1 in the United States for its homeless population. And the reason for the increased disturbing trends is due to rents having risen more than incomes.

Millions of people are living from paycheck to paycheck and are  just a paycheck away from being homeless. However, one of the best ways to tackle homelessness is to stop it from happening in the first place.

One morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the, “Truth About Homelessness”, as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

