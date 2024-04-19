“The Unsinkable” on Morning Energy

More than a century after its sinking, the RMS Titanic (which was affectionately called, “Unsinkable”), continues to captivate the hearts and minds of many. According to researchers, the fascination with the Titanic is a result of human interest in the passenger’s stories and the unique circumstances surrounding the shipwreck.

On April 14, 1912, The RMS Titanic, collided with an iceberg during its maiden voyage and eventually sank less than 3 hours in the wee hours of the morning on April 15, 1912. Approximately 1500 people died of the more than 2200 that were on board.