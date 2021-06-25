Thursdays on WMNF

Share this:

Overnight (Wednesday – Thursday)

Brian Van Fleet carried us from Wednesday into Thursday with the return of his recent addition to the WMNF line up, Loom in Essence (Midnight- 2AM). The self described mission of “paving a path to the fringe, without leaving anyone behind.” is about as good a description of WMNF’s overnight programming as we’ve ever heard.

Josh’s Big Gay Radio Show (2-4AM) launched with it’s first ever episode. Josh has Big Gay plans to make sure we aren’t just celebrating our LBGTQIA+ family in June. Josh will be bringing the best in queer and queer allied music to the Tampa Bay airwaves every Thursday morning all year long.

Thursday Mornings

Another new addition to the lineup, long time WMNF volunteer and supporter, Jim Bannon, is here to wake you up Thursday mornings with Rustic New Soul (4-6AM). Think songs that sound like you remember them from your parent’s record collection, but actually came out last year.

Reprising her role on Thursday mornings, former IndieFM host and WMNF Morning Show veteran Katarina Lauver kept things moving through the morning with her usual charm and some great tunes too. Tune in to hear Katarina every Thursday in the 6-9AM spot.

News & Public Affairs

Democracy Now! (9-10AM) kicks off the block as always, followed by WMNF’s own Surly Voices(10-11AM). This female focused news and talk show is now a weekly feature moving from bi-weekly. WMNF’s True Talk(11-Noon) returns as is, just an hour earlier in the lineup.

Afternoon Music

Stuart Mellish is holding strong on Thursday afternoons, now with an extended 3 hour set, starting an hour earlier as well. Catch Stu Noon-3PM every Thursday. News Director Seán Kinane filled in for Nancy Cee from 3-6PM. Turns out Seán knowns music just as well as the News, be sure to listen to the archived show at the link. Nancy will be out for a few weeks, so expect some more special guest appearances on Thursday afternoons.

Indie/Alternative Thursday Nights

Thursday nights are moving to an all indie lineup. The Dorm Room(6-8PM) kicks off the lineup with host Nadia Cox, followed by Amanda Doyle with her show Fresh On Tap(8-10PM). Other than the recent name change from “Room 1210” Amanda’s show is thankfully still keeping true to its roots of highlighting the best in local and regional bands. Amanda hosted locals liquid pennies for a chat about their upcoming record and return to playing live shows. Make sure you catch the conversation at the link.

Tarryn Meyers has brought her Thursday morning favorite Audio After Hours(10-Midnight) into the night time, the name works either place, so does the music. Rounding out the lineup, Tampa emo pioneers, The Crate Brothers, have brought their beloved formerly monthly party, Emo Night Tampa(Midnight – 2AM), to WMNF for a weekly radio excursion into all things emo.

Have Questions About the Changes?

If you have questions about what is new, changing, or just where to find your favorite shows in the new line up: check out the new program schedule here.