Toy drive to support Veteran families in need is back

Posted on December 9, 2024 • by Leah Burdick
The holiday season is a time of giving. This year Operation Toy Solider is partnering with Veterans Funeral Care and the Florida Veterans Coalition to help support families needing gifts for the holiday season.

The toy drive wants to provide support to 300 families so their children can have gifts under their trees.

As of right now, only 12 of 40 toy boxes across Pinellas County are full. The organization wants to see more fill up before the distribution date.

Jenifer Ortiz is the Operation Toy Soldier coordinator. She said she’s nervous about the amount of toys donated.

“Shilla has been our biggest collector in Sun City Center. By now I would have done four pickups, or two carloads, and I have only done one. And it’s not her fault she hasn’t done anything different,” Ortiz said.

She said she thinks the low turnout in the community is due to people still struggling from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Their No. 2 collection site went out of business after Milton.

This year, the group has partnered with the Florida Veterans Coalition because they want to reach more veterans in need.

“We have a local family who is well known. We go all the way back to our kids being in little league together. And the daughter runs a foodbank out in Clearwater and she told us that she will bring food bags over on collection day,” Founder of Operation Toy Soldier Jim Rudolf said.

He said they are getting food bags prepared as well to distribute along with toys.

Rudolf and Ortiz said they hope the food will assist with additional burdens the families face.

“This is an emotional time for many,” Ortiz said.

Drop-off locations include:

  • Veterans Funeral Care in Clearwater
  • St. Petersburg College
  • USF St.Petersburg
  • Benedict’s Restaurant at 5 locations
  • Kristina’s Cafe in St.Petersburg
  • Fyzical
  • Dunedin Lanes
  • Rumba
  • Brenda’s on the Causeway
  • American Legion Auxiliary at Dunedin Post 275
  • American Legion Post 7 in Largo
  • Christian Television Network
  • Sun City Center Emergency Squad

The organization is looking for new and unwrapped toys at one of the designated collection points.

They are accepting donations on their Go Fund me page, there is a link on Facebook, and checks can be dropped off at the Veterans Funeral Care. The money will be used to purchase more toys.

Toys can vary from baby care to cosmetics and gift cards. The age range is between newborn to 18 years old.

Businesses can sponsor toy collection boxes for $400 that provide toys for 15 families. The boxes will be branded and will be placed at the business location.

The group is hosting a “milk and cookie” event on Saturday, Dec. 7. Families are encouraged to come to watch Christmas movies, do crafts, and also drop off gifts.

The group is looking for volunteers for the event to help run stands.

Distribution day is Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will be able to assist with toy collection, organization, and distribution.

