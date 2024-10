Unclaimed Chance Drawing prizes from Tom Petty Tribute ~ 5/5/2024

What a great show with tons of people!! ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF.

We did a “Targeted Raffle’, so everyone picked the gift they wanted to win!! There were 2 prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

_____________________________________________________________

“Misty Morning Flyover” Photo on Canvas by Gary Gibbons: 2393882

Clearwater Record Shop $25 Gift Card: 2393876

_____________________________________________________________

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially: Photographer – Gary Gibbons, Potter – Joe Kahl, local musician – S.G. Woods, Florida Ave Brewing, Clearwater Record Shop and La France in Ybor City!!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift.

All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.

THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!