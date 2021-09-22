USF starts survey to help get input on its next president

Share this:

This week, the University of South Florida launched an electronic survey that the school hopes will reveal specific qualities that the community is seeking in USF’s next president.

According to a press release from the university, the survey will be available for USF students, alumni, staff, faculty and others who support the university. Since the university has such a profound impact on the surrounding Tampa Bay area, business leaders and community partners within the area will be encouraged to fill out the survey as well.

USF plans on sharing updates and posting information about public meetings that will take place in the future on the presidential search website.

The survey deadline is Sept. 30. You can find it here.