“Walk A Mile In My Shoes” on Morning Energy

"Mile Marker 13" by King.... is licensed under CC BY 2.0.picture of highway

“Walk A Mile In My Shoes” is a popular proverb that has many variations such as: “You Can’t Understand Someone Until You have Walked A Mile In Their Shoes” or “Before You Judge Me, Walk A Mile In My Shoes”. The proverb is believed to have roots to Native American tribes and an 1895 poem by Mary T.

It is very natural for people to feel as if they can relate to what others are going through. Although people generally mean well in their efforts to try and empathize with a person’s situation, at best they can only offer sympathy unless they have personally gone through the same experience or have been closely connected to someone that has or is currently dealing with a challenging situation,

It has been said that, “Empathy is seeing with the eyes of another, listening with the ears of another, and feeling with the heart of another.” One Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of Walking In Ones Shoes, which requires having a lot of empathy for others.

