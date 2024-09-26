Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

What you need to know for Hurricane Helene

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Share
Latest tracking data for Hurricane Helene from the National Hurricane Center. Photo by NHC for WMNF News.

The National Hurricane Center says Helene is a category 2 storm with winds over 100 miles per hour with higher gusts. 

Bands of showers are already moving through the region and conditions will continue to deteriorate in the Tampa Bay area as the day progresses. 

The city is under a flood watch until Friday morning and is currently under a Hurricane Watch, and Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warning, according to the National Weather Service

A tornado watch is in effect until 8 tonight in Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties. Wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible. 

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect in Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Hillsborough Counties for some residents. 

Tampa is forecast to likely see the worst weather from 2 to 5 p.m.  

Road Conditions

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Floridians should avoid being on the roads once the weather begins to worsen.

The state of Florida in partnership with Uber is offering free rides to hurricane shelters in areas that are under a state of emergency. To get the discount, use promo code #HeleneRelief.

Up-to-date information on shelters can be found at FloridaDisaster.org/shelters.

Road and Bridge Updates:

  • Howard Frankland Bridge: Water in northbound lanes. Bridge is currently open in both directions.
  • Sunshine Skyway Bridge: High winds, use caution. Bridge is open to all traffic.
  • Old Tampa Road at US 301 – Manatee County: Standing water in area.
  • John Ringling Causeway at Sunset Drive – Sarasota County: Water on causeway/SR-789.

What’s open?

Some Publix supermarkets are closing or modifying hours. Check here to check on your local store.

Winn-Dixie supermarkets have also closed several locations today. Check here to see if your store is impacted.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

3 p.m. update – Major Hurricane Helene: water rising along Florida’s West Coast

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene...

Hurricane Helene
Some live-aboard boaters in Gulfport dock at the marina for Hurricane Helene

In Hurricane Helene, some boaters have decided to take a...

Hurricane Helene
Images of Hurricane Helene impacting the Tampa Bay Area

Hurricane Helene
Alerta sobre el Huracán Helene: Aumento de intensidad

El huracán continúa fortaleciéndose a medida que avanza hacia el...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: