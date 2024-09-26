What you need to know for Hurricane Helene

Latest tracking data for Hurricane Helene from the National Hurricane Center. Photo by NHC for WMNF News.

The National Hurricane Center says Helene is a category 2 storm with winds over 100 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Bands of showers are already moving through the region and conditions will continue to deteriorate in the Tampa Bay area as the day progresses.

The city is under a flood watch until Friday morning and is currently under a Hurricane Watch, and Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warning, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch is in effect until 8 tonight in Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties. Wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect in Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Hillsborough Counties for some residents.

Tampa is forecast to likely see the worst weather from 2 to 5 p.m.

Road Conditions

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Floridians should avoid being on the roads once the weather begins to worsen.

The state of Florida in partnership with Uber is offering free rides to hurricane shelters in areas that are under a state of emergency. To get the discount, use promo code #HeleneRelief.

Up-to-date information on shelters can be found at FloridaDisaster.org/shelters.

Road and Bridge Updates:

Howard Frankland Bridge: Water in northbound lanes. Bridge is currently open in both directions.

Sunshine Skyway Bridge: High winds, use caution. Bridge is open to all traffic.

Old Tampa Road at US 301 – Manatee County: Standing water in area.

John Ringling Causeway at Sunset Drive – Sarasota County: Water on causeway/SR-789.

What’s open?

Some Publix supermarkets are closing or modifying hours. Check here to check on your local store.

Winn-Dixie supermarkets have also closed several locations today. Check here to see if your store is impacted.