Here’s where in Pinellas & Hillsborough to get COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to children aged 5 to 11.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Pinellas County

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County points out that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 5 and up is offered at many clinic and pharmacy locations in Pinellas and throughout the nation.

DOH-Pinellas says it will begin providing pediatric COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Nov. 12, at its clinics in St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Clearwater and Mid-County. But not in Tarpon Springs. Addresses of those clinics can be found here.

How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

“Parents or guardians must accompany the child. Walk-in services are provided or appointments may be made by calling (727) 824-6931.

“Parents and guardians should check with their child’s doctor for recommendations and more information about vaccine schedules that include the seasonal flu, COVID-19 and other immunizations for good health.

“Similar approvals for non-Pfizer vaccines have not yet come from the CDC. The Pfizer vaccines for children are administered on the same schedule as those for adolescents and adults with the second dose 21 days after the first,” according to a press release from DOH-Pinellas.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Hillsborough County

According to a tweet by the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, free COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccines for children 5–11 are administered at Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa on Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

No appointment is required. A parent or guardian must be present with the child.

For more information, visit http://PatientPortalFL.com or call 844-770-8548.