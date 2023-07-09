White Nationalist Treason

Share this:

The voice of recording Artist, Jill Scott, kicks off the program with a protest version of “The Star-Spangled-Banner” which exclaims the U.S. is ‘Not the land of the free, but the home of the slave’. The analysis and origins of the swastika and the continued flying of the confederate flag is discussed. The politics of white racists promote fascism and is abundantly clear on the presidential campaign trail in the U.S. with the embarrassing performance of Florida’s Governor.

Patrice Lumumba, The first Prime Minister of the Congo, is remembered.

Patrice Lumumba