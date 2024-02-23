Donate Now!
“WHY RADIO MATTERS” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
"Classic old radio 1960s or 70s style" by theslowlane is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

On February 22, 2024, many people woke up to a nationwide cell phone power outage involving AT&T, which some have speculated may have been related to a software bug, human error, cyber attack or a solar flare. However, despite the source of the disruption, cell phone users across the country were not able to make important calls to 911,  their loved ones or even listen to their favorite radio program.

Early during the month of February, many from around the world celebrated World Radio Day which has been celebrated internationally since 2012. The theme of World Radio Day for 2024 was “Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating”.

According to www.statista.ccom, over two-thirds of Americans reported that they listen to online radio on a monthly basis, while 62 percent consider themselves at least weekly users.  These high numbers simply means that radio still matters to many.

On Morning Energy we are going to explore the importance of radio and why it still matters in our society.

Morning Energy
