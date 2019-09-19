WMNF Collects Supplies For Relief in The Bahamas

Share this:

Hurricane Dorian ravaged The Bahamas as it passed through the islands as a Category 5 at the beginning of September.

Many are still struggling and are in dire need of supplies.

WMNF is collecting donations to be distributed to disaster survivors.

All donations collected will be transported to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, who have a pilot in a small aircraft taking trips to the islands regularly.

What’s most needed are: cleaning supplies, batteries, flashlights, hygiene items, solar power equipment, baby supplies (especially diapers) and non-perishable food. A lot of water is already being transported to the island, and clothes are not needed.

If you want to donate but cannot make it to the station to drop off supplies, Waters Ave. Church (609 W. Waters Ave. Tampa, FL 33604) is another drop off point. If no one is there, please leave donations by the sign!