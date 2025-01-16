WMNF SOTD 1/16/25: Simple by HOMESHAKE

Dim the lights. The WMNF Song of the Day for January 16, 2025 is “Simple” by HOMESHAKE.

HOMESHAKE, the solo project of Peter Sagar, offers a mesmerizing blend of lo-fi indie, R&B, and synth-laden dream pop that envelops listeners in a hazy, introspective soundscape. His music is melancholic yet oddly comforting.

A former guitarist for Mac DeMarco, Sagar has carved out a niche entirely his own. His lyrics, often reflective and tinged with vulnerability, add depth to the dreamy instrumentals.

Simple is from the album, Horsie, which came out last year. HOMESHAKE is playing Friday the 31st and New World Music Hall with Deadharrie. You can get tickets here.

Find out more here: https://homeshake.net/