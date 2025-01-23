Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 1/23/25: Lately by Tru Phonic

January 23, 2025
The WMNF Song of the Day for Thursday January 23, 2025 is “Lately” by Tru Phonic (Live at Cafe Davinci).

Tru Phonic is a constantly-touring Florida Space Coast band that blends Jam, Funk, Blues, Rock, Soul, Jazz, and Hip-Hop into a high-energy tonic of positivity.

Tru Phonic group is led by Jake Salter, a distinctive Guitarist who developed his abilities with multiple bands in the reggae/rock & cover band scene while also learning Piano, Vocals, and Song Writing. Rounding out the band is Daniel Garcia (Tenor Sax, Vox), Reese Montgomery (Keyboards, Alto & Baritone Sax), and Christian Sciolla (Bass). Featuring drummers Patrick Williams, Alex Petrosky & Curtis Lyons Jr. 

You can see Tru Phonic at Whippersnap Festival at the Florida Sand Music Ranch February 22 as well as several other dates in southwest Florida.

For more info: https://www.truphoniclive.com

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

